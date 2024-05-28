News & Insights

ForEx
USO

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Attempts To Settle Above $80.00

May 28, 2024 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 280524 Daily Chart

Natural gas rebounds after the recent sell-off as June’24 contracts expire soon. Trading volumes have already shifted to July’24 contracts.

From the technical point of view, natural gas found significant support near the $2.50 level.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 280524 Daily Chart

WTI oil gains ground as traders focus on the OPEC+ meeting, which will be held on June 2. Traders expect that OPEC+ will continue to provide significant support to oil markets.

A move above the $80.00 level will open the way to the test of the 50 MA at $81.58.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 280524 Daily Chart

Brent oil tests resistance at $83.50 – $84.50 as traders bet on rising demand during the driving season.

If Brent oil climbs above the $84.50 level, it will move towards the 50 MA at $86.07.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

ForEx
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USO
DBO
USL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.