Natural GasNatural Gas 280524 Daily Chart
Natural gas rebounds after the recent sell-off as June’24 contracts expire soon. Trading volumes have already shifted to July’24 contracts.
From the technical point of view, natural gas found significant support near the $2.50 level.
WTI OilWTI Oil 280524 Daily Chart
WTI oil gains ground as traders focus on the OPEC+ meeting, which will be held on June 2. Traders expect that OPEC+ will continue to provide significant support to oil markets.
A move above the $80.00 level will open the way to the test of the 50 MA at $81.58.
Brent OilBrent Oil 280524 Daily Chart
Brent oil tests resistance at $83.50 – $84.50 as traders bet on rising demand during the driving season.
If Brent oil climbs above the $84.50 level, it will move towards the 50 MA at $86.07.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Attempts To Settle Above $80.00
- German GfK Consumer Climate Indicator Climbs to -20.9 for June
- Gold Price Forecast: Bounces Above 20-Day MA Amid Choppy Market Moves
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.