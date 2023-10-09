Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI and UK Oil Rally by 4%

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Natural Gas, trading at $3.48, marks a 2% growth, largely influenced by geopolitical events.
- WTI Crude Oil, priced at $84.34, sees a near 4% uptick.
- Brent Oil‘s uptrend, standing at $88.21 (a 4.5% increase), could waver below the $89.66 pivot.
Natural Gas
Natural Gas‘s technical outlook for October 09 shows that it’s priced at $3.48, marking a rise of about 2%, likely spurred by geopolitical tensions. The daily chart timeframe highlights several essential price levels. The pivot point for Natural Gas is pegged at $3.26. The immediate resistance lies at $3.62 and, if surpassed, could open doors towards the subsequent resistances at $3.81 and $4.17.
On the flip side, the immediate support is established at $3.07, with subsequent layers of cushion at $2.71 and $2.52. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 72, signalling overbought conditions which might suggest a near-term pullback or consolidation.
Additionally, with the price above the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (50 EMA) of $3.1, a short-term bullish trend is affirmed. Yet, the overbought status hints at a potential correction. The asset might aim to fulfil a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $3.38 and could even decline further.
Overall, while the trend remains bullish, a struggle to breach $3.58 might indicate a downturn. Traders are advised to remain vigilant, closely monitoring these pivotal resistance and support levels.
WTI Oil
On October 09, WTI Crude Oil (WTI) is priced at $84.34, a rise of nearly 4%, possibly influenced by geopolitical tensions. The daily chart reveals key levels: resistances at $85.92 and $87.42 with supports at $82.70 and $80.67.
The pivot point is marked at $84.34. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) registers a value of 54, indicating a mild bullish sentiment.
The price is currently slightly below the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (50 EMA) of $85.94. Traders should be observant of the MACD for potential shifts in momentum.
Brent Oil
On October 09, Brent (UKOIL) stands at $88.21, witnessing a surge of 4.5% due to geopolitical tensions. Analyzing the daily chart, the key pivot point is $89.66, bolstered by an upward channel that was previously breached.
The resistances to watch are at $95.22 and $98.93, while the supports lie at $83.54, $78.78, and $72.34. Notably, the chart suggests a bearish sentiment below $89.66, a level aligned with the 50 EMA and the upward channel’s trendline. This position indicates a potential shift from bullish momentum.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Natural Gas: A Bullish Surge, but Is a Reversal Looming?
- Crypto News: Sam Bankman-Fried Trial and Geopolitics in the Spotlight
- DAX Index: A German Recession Looms? The Double Impact of Domestic Woes and Overseas Conflicts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.