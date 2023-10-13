Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Riding the Wave: US Sanctions and Tight Stockpiles Fuel the Surge

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

US sanctions against Russian oil exports intensify market responses, underlining geopolitical influences on prices.

Brent Oil remains bullish above $88.25, with significant potential to test higher resistance levels in the near future.

WTI’s positive surge signifies strong upward momentum, emphasizing the role of technical indicators in predicting market movement.

The U.S. sanctioned tankers carrying Russian oil above the G7’s $60 cap, aiming to penalize Moscow for the Ukraine invasion. While Russia’s significant oil exports face increased U.S. oversight, Brent and WTI saw weekly gains of 5.4% and 3.8% respectively.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas Daily Chart

On October 13, Natural Gas (NG) showcased a bearish temperament, trading at $3.40, marking a 2.40% decline on a 4-hour chart timeframe. The pivot point is determined at $3.26, while key resistances stand at $3.62, $3.81, and $4.17. Supports, on the other hand, are positioned at $3.06, $2.71, and $2.51, respectively.

From a technical indicator perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rests at 51, signalling a slightly bullish sentiment. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stands at -0.0193, crossing below its signal line of 0.027, hinting at potential downward momentum.

Further, the price is slightly above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is priced at $3.3566, indicating a short-term bullish tendency. Conclusively, the trend for Natural Gas is bullish if it remains above $3.35, but it teeters on the brink. In the short term, a test of immediate resistance levels might be on the horizon.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil Daily Chart

WTI Crude Oil (WTI) demonstrated significant strength on October 13, skyrocketing to $86, which equates to a 3.50% surge on a 4-hour chart timeframe. The pivot point for this asset settled at $85.38. Immediate resistance and subsequent levels stand at $89.14, $95.72, and $99.57. On the downside, the asset has supports at $78.80, $75.14, and $68.66.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 60, indicating a bullish sentiment. MACD values are bullish as well, with the MACD line (0.27) crossing above its signal line (-0.16), suggesting strong upward momentum.

Notably, the price is just above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) valued at $85.52. The charts depict a bullish engulfing pattern and a 50 EMA crossover at $85.50. WTI Oil also faces a challenge near the double-bottom pattern resistance at $86.90.

In conclusion, WTI Oil’s trend remains bullish above $85.52. In the short term, we could expect WTI to test higher resistances.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil Daily Chart

Brent (UKOIL) has been exhibiting a bullish drive on October 13, successfully breaking out of its downward channel at $88 and currently trading at $89.75. This represents a commendable rise of 4.25% on Friday, based on the 4-hour chart timeframe.

The key pivot point stands at $88.15. Brent faces immediate, subsequent resistances at $91.05, $93.11, and $95.38, while supports are anchored at $85.09 and twice at $83.52. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 65, suggesting a bullish sentiment.

Furthermore, the MACD line, valued at 0.35, has crossed above its signal line at 0.18, indicating potential upward momentum. The price is notably trading above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $87.61.

Chart patterns have revealed a downward channel breakout at $88, a bullish crossover above the 50 EMA, and a bullish engulfing pattern on the 4-hour timeframe.

In conclusion, Brent Oil’s trend remains bullish as long as it’s above $88.25, and in the near term, it’s anticipated to test the higher resistance levels.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.