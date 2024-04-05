Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Tests New Highs As Traders Stays Focused On The Middle East

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 050424 Daily Chart

Natural gas is moving higher ahead of the weekend. Current demand for natural gas is high, although it is expected to decline in the next week.

From the technical point of view, natural gas remains stuck between the support at $1.65 and the resistance at $1.95.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 050424 Daily Chart

WTI oil tests new highs amid worries about the situation in the Middle East. Traders are waiting for Iran’s moves after the recent strike on its consulate in Syria.

WTI oil has recently managed to climb above the resistance at $85.50 – $86.50, which is a bullish sign.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 050424 Daily Chart

Brent oil is also moving higher amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Bulls bet that Iran may do something over the weekend.

RSI is in the overbought territory, but the current bullish trend stays strong. However, the risks of a pullback are increasing.

