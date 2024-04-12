News & Insights

UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Tests New Highs As Traders Focus On Middle East Tensions

April 12, 2024 — 02:15 pm EDT

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 120424 Daily Chart

Natural gas is mostly flat ahead of the weekend as traders wait for additional catalysts.

The technical picture has not changed as natural gas remains stuck between the support at $1.60 – $1.65 and the resistance at $1.95 – $2.00.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 120424 Daily Chart

WTI oil tested new highs as traders focused on tensions in the Middle East. Recent reports indicate that Iran may attack Israel in the upcoming hours. It should be noted that traders have been waiting for retaliation from Iran, whose embassy in Damascus has been attacked, for the whole week, but Iran did not make any moves yet.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil continues its attempts to settle above the key resistance at $85.50 – $86.50.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 120424 Daily Chart

Brent oil  has also tested new highs but lost momentum and pulled back. News from the Middle East will be the key driver for Brent oil in the upcoming days.

RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain upside momentum in case tensions in the Middle East increase.

