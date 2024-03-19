Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Tests New Highs As Rally Continues

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 190324 Daily Chart

Natural gas gains some ground as bulls hope that favorable weather patterns will boost demand.

In case natural gas settles above the $1.75 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance, which is located in the $1.95 – $2.00 range.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 190324 Daily Chart

WTI oil tests new highs as traders focus on on signs of stronger demand in U.S. and China.

A move above the $83.00 level will push WTI oil towards the resistance, which is located in the $85.50 – $86.50 range.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 190324 Daily Chart

Brent oil gains ground, supported by the recent drone attacks on Russian refineries. Russia may be forced to cut production in case the damaged refineries do not get back to work in the upcoming weeks.

RSI is close to the overbought territory, but there is enough room to gain additional upside momentum in the upcoming trading sessions.

