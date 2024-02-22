Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Tests New Highs As Distillate Fuel Inventories Decrease By 4 Million

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 220224 Daily Chart

Natural gas pulls back as traders react to the EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage report, which indicated that working gas in storage declined by 60 Bcf from the previous week.

From the technical point of view, natural gas needs to stay above the support at $1.60 – $1.65 to have a chance to gain upside momentum in the near term.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 220224 Daily Chart

WTI oil tests new highs as traders focus on the EIA report, which indicated that crude inventories increased by 3.5 million barrels. Total motor gasoline inventories declined by 0.3 million barrels from the previous week.

A successful test of the resistance at $79.00 – $80.00 will push WTI oil towards the next resistance at $85.50 – $86.50.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 220224 Daily Chart

Brent oil is moving higher as traders focus on the EIA data, which showed that distillate fuel inventories decreased by 4 million barrels from the previous week.

Brent oil has a good chance to settle above the strong resistance at $83.50 – $84.50 after a period of consolidation.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.