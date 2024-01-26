Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Tests New Highs Ahead Of The Weekend

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Natural gas is swinging between gains and losses as traders focus on dynamics of weather forecasts.
- WTI oil gained ground as traders bet that demand could grow due to the strength of the U.S. economy.
- Brent oil made an attempt to settle above the $83.00 level.
Natural Gas
Natural gas has another volatile session while traders stay focused on the recent EIA report and the dynamics of weather forecasts.
A move above the $2.75 level will push natural gas towards the resistance at $3.00 – $3.05.
WTI Oil
WTI oil is moving higher as traders stay focused on the strong economic data from the U.S.
In case WTI oil moves above the resistance at $79.00 – $80.00, it will head towards the next resistance level at $85.00 – $86.00.
Brent Oil
Brent oil continues to move higher as traders bet that demand for oil could be higher than previously expected. Short-covering may provide additional support to oil markets in the upcoming trading sessions.
If Brent oil climbs above the resistance at $83.50 – $84.50, it will move towards the next resistance level at $88.50 – $89.50.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Gold Prices Forecast: How Will Fed Rate Cut Hints Affect XAU/USD’s Path?
- African Sovereigns: Morocco Better Placed Than South Africa To Tackle Economic Challenges Ahead
- Crypto News Today: Grayscale ETF Outflows Slow as IBIT Market Cap Hits $2 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.