News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Tests New Highs Ahead Of The Weekend

January 26, 2024 — 02:01 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas is swinging between gains and losses as traders focus on dynamics of weather forecasts. 
  • WTI oil gained ground as traders bet that demand could grow due to the strength of the U.S. economy. 
  • Brent oil made an attempt to settle above the $83.00 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 260124 Daily Chart

Natural gas has another volatile session while traders stay focused on the recent EIA report and the dynamics of weather forecasts.

A move above the $2.75 level will push natural gas towards the resistance at $3.00 – $3.05.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 260124 Daily Chart

WTI oil is moving higher as traders stay focused on the strong economic data from the U.S.

In case WTI oil moves above the resistance at $79.00 – $80.00, it will head towards the next resistance level at $85.00 – $86.00.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 260124 Daily Chart

Brent oil continues to move higher as traders bet that demand for oil could be higher than previously expected. Short-covering may provide additional support to oil markets in the upcoming trading sessions.

If Brent oil climbs above the resistance at $83.50 – $84.50, it will move towards the next resistance level at $88.50 – $89.50.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.