Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Tests Multi-Month Lows

Key Insights

Natural gas pulled back towards the support at $3.05.

WTI oil tested new lows as API data showed a significant increase in crude inventories.

Brent oil declined below the $80.00 level amid a strong sell-off in the oil markets.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 081123 Daily Chart

Natural gas is losing ground as traders focus on warm weather and high production forecasts.

A move below the support at $3.00 – $3.05 will open the way to the test of the next support level at $2.80 – $2.85.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 081123 Daily Chart

WTI oil retreats as traders react to API data, which indicated that crude inventories increased by 11.9 million. EIA data will not be released this week due to a planned systems upgrade.

In case WTI oil settles below the $75.00 level, it will get to the test of the next support level, which is located in the $73.00 – $74.00 range.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 081123 Daily Chart

Brent oil dived below the psychologically important $80.00 level on demand concerns.

If Brent oil stays below the $80.00 level, it will head towards the support at $77.50 – $78.25.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

