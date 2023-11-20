News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Soars As Supply Risks Move Back Into Spotlight

November 20, 2023 — 01:18 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas pulls back as forecasts point to mild weather. 
  • WTI oil gains ground as Houthi militants seize a cargo ship in Red Sea. 
  • Brent oil is moving higher as traders bet that OPEC+ would cut production to boost prices. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 201123 Daily Chart

Natural gas tested new lows as warm weather trends continued to put pressure on prices.

From the technical point of view, natural gas is ready to test the nearest support level, which is located in the $2.80 – $2.85 range.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 201123 Daily Chart

WTI oil continues to rebound from recent lows as traders bet that OPEC+ will provide additional support to the market. The incident with cargo ship, which was seized in Red Sea by Houthi militants, served as a significant positive catalyst for oil markets.

In case WTI oil settles above the resistance at $76.50 – $77.50, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $82.50 – $83.50 range.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 201123 Daily Chart

Brent oil climbed above the $82.00 level as bulls focused on the rising probability of additional production cuts from OPEC+ countries.

In case Brent oil stays above the resistance at $80.50 – $81.75, it will head towards the next resistance at $87.00 – $88.00.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.