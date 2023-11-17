Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Soars As OPEC+ May Deepen Production Cuts

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas is losing ground as traders stay focused on rising inventories.

WTI oil rallied as OPEC+ may further cut production to boost prices.

Brent oil moved back above the $80.00 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 171123 Daily Chart

Natural gas remains under pressure as traders focus on record production and storage surplus.

In case natural gas stays below the $3.00 level, it will get to the test of the next support level at $2.80 – $2.85.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 171123 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounds amid reports indicating that OPEC+ may deepen its production cuts to provide additional support to the market.

WTI oil was already close to the oversold territory, so it’s not surprising to see that short sellers rushed to take profits off the table.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 171123 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also gained strong momentum as changes in OPEC+ production plans may lead to serious changes in the supply/demand balance.

To continue the rebound, Brent oil needs to settle above the nearest resistance, which is located in the $80.50 – $81.75 range.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

