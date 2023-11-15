News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Retreats On Demand Concerns

November 15, 2023 — 12:22 pm EST

Key Insights

  • Natural gas rebounded towards the $3.25 level as traders focused on the bullish changes in weather forecasts. 
  • WTI oil pulled back below $77.50 as traders reacted to the EIA report. 
  • Brent oil settled below the $82.00 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 151123 Daily Chart

Natural gas is gaining ground as traders react to the colder pattern in weather forecasts.

In case natural gas settles above the $3.25 level, it will head towards the nearest significant resistance at $3.60 – $3.75.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 151123 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulls back amid demand concerns. The EIA report highlighted declining gasoline inventories but also showed a significant growth in crude inventories.

If WTI oil settles below the support at $76.50, it will move towards the next support level at $73.00 – $74.00.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 151123 Daily Chart

Brent oil is also losing ground amid a broad pullback in the oil markets. Traders remain worried about demand despite better-than-expected economic data from China.

A successful test of the support at $80.50 – $81.75 will open the way to the test of the next support level at $77.50 – $78.25.

