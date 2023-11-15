Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Retreats On Demand Concerns

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Natural gas rebounded towards the $3.25 level as traders focused on the bullish changes in weather forecasts.
- WTI oil pulled back below $77.50 as traders reacted to the EIA report.
- Brent oil settled below the $82.00 level.
Natural Gas
Natural gas is gaining ground as traders react to the colder pattern in weather forecasts.
In case natural gas settles above the $3.25 level, it will head towards the nearest significant resistance at $3.60 – $3.75.
WTI Oil
WTI oil pulls back amid demand concerns. The EIA report highlighted declining gasoline inventories but also showed a significant growth in crude inventories.
If WTI oil settles below the support at $76.50, it will move towards the next support level at $73.00 – $74.00.
Brent Oil
Brent oil is also losing ground amid a broad pullback in the oil markets. Traders remain worried about demand despite better-than-expected economic data from China.
A successful test of the support at $80.50 – $81.75 will open the way to the test of the next support level at $77.50 – $78.25.
