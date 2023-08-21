Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Retreats As Treasury Yields Rise

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas rebounds as traders focus on the developments in Australia.

WTI pulls back amid rising Treasury yields.

Brent oil moves lower after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $86.00 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 210823 Daily Chart

Natural gas rebounds as traders focus on looming Australia strikes, which could push LNG prices higher.

In case natural gas settles back above the resistance in the $2.60 – $2.65 range, it will head towards the next resistance level at $2.80 – $2.85.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 210823 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulled back as traders focused on rising Treasury yields. Worries about the state of the Chinese economy served as an additional negative catalyst for oil markets.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil did not manage to settle back above the resistance at $80.85 – $81.75, but it will likely test this level again in the upcoming trading sessions.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 210823 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also moved lower, although this pullback was not strong. Rising yields and China’s problems have also served as negative catalysts for Brent oil.

In case Brent oil settles above the $86.00 level, it will gain additional upside momentum and move towards the resistance in the $88.80 – $90.00 range.

