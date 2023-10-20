News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Retreats As Hamas Releases Two U.S. Hostages

October 20, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key insights

  • Natural gas declined below $2.90 as the pullback continued. 
  • WTI oil moved lower as Hamas released two U.S. hostages. 
  • Brent oil pulled back towards the $92.00 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 201023 Daily Chart

Natural gas tests new lows as traders remain focused on bearish weather forecasts and high supply.

From the technical point of view, natural gas is moving towards the nearest support level at $2.80 – $2.85.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 201023 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulled back as Hamas has reportedly released two U.S. hostages. Traders see it as a sign that the worst-case scenario could be avoided.

The current pullback is most likely driven by profit-taking after the recent rebound, and it remains to be seen whether WTI oil will gain downside momentum.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 201023 Daily Chart

Brent oil is also moving lower amid a broad pullback in the oil markets. Interestingly, traders are ready to sell oil ahead of the weekend, which could bring developments in Israel – Hamas conflict.

As in the case of WTI oil, the pullback is driven by profit-taking near multi-month highs.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.