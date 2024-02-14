News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Retreats As Crude Inventories Exceed Expectations

February 14, 2024 — 12:59 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas remains under strong pressure as weather forecasts stay bearish. 
  • WTI oil pulled back from session highs as traders focused on the disappointing EIA report. 
  • Brent oil declined below the $82.00 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 140224 Daily Chart

Natural gas tests new lows as warm weather trends weigh on prices. The EIA report, which would be released tomorrow, is the only potential catalyst that can change the trend this week.

RSI is in the moderate territory despite the strong pullback, so there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 140224 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulls back as traders react to the EIA report, which showed that crude inventories increased by 12.0 million barrels from the previous week.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil failed to settle above the resistance at $79, so traders decided to take some profits off the table.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 140224 Daily Chart

Brent oil  pulls back as traders focus on the disappointing EIA report. Rising tensions in the Middle East did not provide sufficient support to oil markets in today’s trading session.

A move below the $81.50 level will open the way to the test of the psychologically important $80 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.