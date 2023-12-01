Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Retreats Ahead Of The Weekend

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Natural gas settled above $2.80 as traders waited for catalysts.
- WTI oil pulled back below the $75.00 level despite dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell.
- Brent oil moved below $80.00 amid demand worries.
Natural Gas
Natural gas remains stuck near the strong support level at $2.80 – $2.85 as traders wait for additional catalysts.
In case natural gas manages to settle back above the $2.85 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $3.00 – $3.05.
WTI Oil
WTI oil is losing ground as traders remain skeptical about the potential impact of OPEC+ production cuts.
In case WTI oil settles below the $75.00 level, it will head towards the nearest support at $73.00 – $74.00.
Brent Oil
Brent oil moved away from session highs and declined below the $80.00 level amid demand worries. U.S. dollar’s pullback, which was triggered by the dovish comments of Fed Chair Powell, did not provide support to the oil markets.
A move below the $80.00 level opens the way to the test of the support at $77.50 – $78.25.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue To Chop Sideways
- Oil Prices Forecast: Skepticism Shadows OPEC+ Production Cuts
- S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Be Very Choppy
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.