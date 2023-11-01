Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Retreats After EIA Report

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas pulled back after yesterday’s rebound.

WTI oil is moving lower as traders react to the EIA report.

Brent oil moved back below the $85.50 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 011123 Daily Chart

Natural gas pulls back after yesterday’s rally. The market remains extremely volatile, so traders should be prepared for fast moves.

A successful test of the resistance at $3.60 – $3.75 will open the way to the test of the next resistance level at $4.40 – $4.60.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 011123 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulled back from session highs as traders reacted to the EIA report, which showed that crude inventories increased by 0.8 million barrels from the previous week.

A move below the support at $80.50 – $82.00 will push WTI oil towards the support level at $76.50 – $77.50.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 011123 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also found itself under pressure in today’s trading session. According to recent reports. a first group of civilians from Gaza crossed into Egypt. The markets interpret the news as a sign that the scope of the conflict remains under control.

If Brent oil declines below the $84.00 level, it will move towards the support at $80.50 – $81.75.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

