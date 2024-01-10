Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Retreats After Bearish EIA Report

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas pulled back amid profit-taking.

WTI oil moved lower as traders reacted to the disappointing EIA report.

Brent oil declined below the $77.00 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 100124 Daily Chart

Natural gas pulled back as traders took some profits off the table after the strong rally. Profit-taking was triggered by bearish updates in weather forecasts.

RSI moved back into the moderate territory, so natural gas may gain additional upside momentum in case positive catalysts emerge.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 100124 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulled back as traders reacted to the bearish EIA report, which showed a significant increase in gasoline inventories.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil failed to settle above the resistance at $73.00 – $74.00, which was a disappointing development for the bulls.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 100124 Daily Chart

Brent oil is losing ground amid a broad pullback in the oil markets. Rising tensions in the Middle East did not provide sufficient support to oil prices.

If Brent oil settles below the $75.00 level, it will move towards the support at December lows at $71.75 – $73.00.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.