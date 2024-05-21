Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds From Session Lows As Traders Wait For Catalysts

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 210524 Daily Chart

Natural gas pulls back as traders take profits off the table after the strong rally from May lows.

The technical picture remains bullish, but the market may need to go through a period of consolidation before it will be ready to test the resistance at $2.80 – $2.85.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 210524 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounds from session lows as traders wait for catalysts. Today, oil traders focused on the comments from Fed officials, who signaled that Fed needed more time before it would be ready to start cutting rates.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil remains stuck near the key resistance at $79.00 – $80.00.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 210524 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also managed to rebound from session lows amid lack of strong catalysts.

Brent oil has been range-bound since early May. The driving season starts soon, which may provide additional support to oil markets.

