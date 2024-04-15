Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds From Session Lows As Traders Stay Focused On The Middle East

Natural GasNatural Gas 150424 Daily Chart
Natural gas is losing ground as traders focus on high storage levels and disappointing weather forecasts.
A move below the key support at $1.60 – $1.65 will push natural gas towards the $1.50 level.
WTI OilWTI Oil 150424 Daily Chart
WTI oil rebounded from session lows as traders waited for Israel’s response on the recent attack from Iran.
The technical picture remains unchanged as WTI oil is stuck near the resistance at $85.50 – $86.50.
Brent OilBrent Oil 150424 Daily Chart
Brent oil is mostly flat while traders are focused on the news from the Middle East.
From the technical point of view, Brent oil needs to settle above the $86.50 level to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum.
