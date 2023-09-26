Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds From Session Lows As Traders Ignore Recession Risks

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas remains under pressure amid worries about low demand.

WTI oil managed to climb back above the $90.00 level.

Brent oil rebounded as traders focused on tight supplies.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 260923 Daily Chart

Natural gas continues is attempts to settle below the support at $2.60 as traders remain worried about low demand in the upcoming days.

RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum if natural gas settles below $2.60.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 260923 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounded from session lows as traders ignored recession worries and focused on tight supplies.

If WTI oil settles back above $90.00, it will head towards the resistance at $92.50 – $94.00.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 260923 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also managed to rebound in today’s trading session. Oil bulls used the recent pullback as an opportunity to increase their long positions.

RSI has recently pulled back into the moderate territory, which was bullish for Brent oil.

