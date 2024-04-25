News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds From Session Lows As Traders Focus On Geopolitics

April 25, 2024 — 02:26 pm EDT

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 250424 Daily Chart

Natural gas tests new lows as traders react to the EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report, which indicated that working gas in storage increased by 92 Bcf from the previous week.

A move below the $1.60 level will provide natural gas with an opportunity to gain additional downside momentum.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 250424 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounded from session lows and moved higher despite the disappointing U.S. GDP Growth Rate report. It looks that Middle East tensions provide sufficient support to oil markets.

If WTI oil climbs above the $84.00 level, it will move towards the resistance at $85.50 – $86.50.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 250424 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also managed to move away from session lows as traders focused on geopolitical risks.

From the technical point of view, Brent oil remains stuck below the key resistance at $89.00 – $90.00.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

