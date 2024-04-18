News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds From Session Lows As Traders Buy The Dip

April 18, 2024 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 180424 Daily Chart

Natural gas gains ground as traders react to the EIA report, which indicated that working gas in storage increased by 50 Bcf from the previous week.

In case natural gas manages to settle above the $1.80 level, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $1.95 – $2.00 range.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 180424 Daily Chart

WTI oil is trying to rebound after yesterday’s sell-off. Traders stay focused on the situation in the Middle East and try to guess whether Israel will respond to the recent attack from Iran.

A move above the $83.00 level will push WTI oil towards the resistance at $85.50 – $86.50.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 180424 Daily Chart

Brent oil  has also managed to move away from session lows as traders used the strong pullback as an opportunity to establish long positions.

From the technical point of view, Brent oil failed to settle above the resistance at $89.00 – $90.00 and moved back into the $83.50 – $90.00 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.