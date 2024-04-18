Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds From Session Lows As Traders Buy The Dip

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 180424 Daily Chart

Natural gas gains ground as traders react to the EIA report, which indicated that working gas in storage increased by 50 Bcf from the previous week.

In case natural gas manages to settle above the $1.80 level, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the $1.95 – $2.00 range.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 180424 Daily Chart

WTI oil is trying to rebound after yesterday’s sell-off. Traders stay focused on the situation in the Middle East and try to guess whether Israel will respond to the recent attack from Iran.

A move above the $83.00 level will push WTI oil towards the resistance at $85.50 – $86.50.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 180424 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also managed to move away from session lows as traders used the strong pullback as an opportunity to establish long positions.

From the technical point of view, Brent oil failed to settle above the resistance at $89.00 – $90.00 and moved back into the $83.50 – $90.00 range.

