Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds From Session Lows As Hamas Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 080424 Daily Chart

Natural gas is moving higher despite weather forecasts, which indicate that demand will be weak in the upcoming days.

In case natural gas manages to settle above the $1.85 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $1.95 – $2.00.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 080424 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounded from session lows as Hamas rejected Israel’s ceasefire proposal. Meanwhile, traders continue to monitor Iran’s moves. Earlier, Iran has promised to respond to the strike on its consulate in Syria.

The market sentiment remains bullish, and WTI oil continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at $85.50 – $86.50.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 080424 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also moved away from session lows as traders reacted to the news about Israel – Hamas ceasefire talks. Netanyahu’s words about a date chosen for the start of Rafah operation provided additional support to oil markets.

In case Brent oil manages to stay above the $90.00 level, it will move towards the resistance, which is located in the $95.00 – $96.00 range.

