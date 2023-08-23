News & Insights

UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds From Session Lows After EIA Report

August 23, 2023 — 02:42 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Natural gas trends down, influenced heavily by unfavorable weather forecasts.
  • WTI oil witnesses a bounce from session lows, propelled by a positive EIA report.
  • If Brent oil stays above $82.85, $85.10-$86.00 is the next watch zone.

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 230823 Daily Chart

Natural gas is moving lower as traders focus on the bearish changes in weather forecasts.

Natural gas settled below the $2.60 level and is moving towards the support at $2.35 – $2.40.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 230823 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounded from session lows after the release of the bullish EIA report, which showed that crude inventories declined by 6.1 million barrels from the previous week.

In case WTI oil climbs back above the $79 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $80.85 – $81.75.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 230823 Daily Chart

Brent oil  has also rebounded from lows as traders focused on the EIA report. However, traders remain worried about the slowdown of the economy as today’s PMI reports showed that the manufacturing sector remained under pressure in many countries.

In case Brent oil stays above the support at $82.85, it will move towards the nearest resistance at $85.10 – $86.00.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

