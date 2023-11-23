News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds From Session Lows

November 23, 2023 — 01:39 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas markets are closed today. 
  • WTI oil rebounded towards $76.50 as traders evaluated the recent OPEC+ decision to postpone its meeting. 
  • Brent oil moved back towards the $81.00 level. 

Natural Gas

U.S. natural gas markets are closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 231123 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounded from session lows as traders remained focused on the recent OPEC+ decision to postpone its meeting.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil needs to settle above the resistance at $76.50 – $77.50 to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 231123 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also managed to rebound from session lows. At this point, it looks that OPEC+ will not announce additional production cuts, which could have a negative impact on the oil markets. At the same time, the recent economic data from the EU suggests that the economic situation may have started to improve, which is bullish for oil.

A move above the resistance at $80.50 – $81.75 will push Brent oil towards the next resistance level, which is located in the $87.00 – $88.00 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.