Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds From Multi-Month Lows

Natural GasNatural Gas 240524 Daily Chart
Natural gas is under strong pressure as traders react to the increase in production.
A move below the support at $2.45 – $2.50 will push natural gas towards the 50 MA at $2.23.
WTI OilWTI Oil 240524 Daily Chart
WTI oil rebounds as traders use the pullback as an opportunity to increase their long positions.
From the technical point of view, WTI oil needs to settle above the $80.00 level to have a chance to gain upside momentum.
Brent OilBrent Oil 240524 Daily Chart
Brent oil is moving higher amid a broad rebound in the oil markets. U.S. dollar’s pullback provided additional support to commodities in today’s trading session.
Brent oil received support near the $81.00 level and is heading towards the nearest resistance, which is located in the $83.50 – $84.50 range.
