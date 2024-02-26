Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds As Traders Focus On Houthis’ Attacks

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 260224 Daily Chart

Natural gas gains ground as bulls bet that production reductions would provide support to prices.

From the technical point of view, it looks that natural gas found material support in the $1.60 – $1.65 range.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 260224 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounded from recent lows as traders focused on Houthis’ attacks on ships in the Middle East.

In case WTI oil climbs above the $78.00 level, it will move towards the nearest resistance at $79.00 – $80.00.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 260224 Daily Chart

Brent oil gained ground amid a broad rebound in the oil markets. From a big picture point of view, Brent oil consolidates below the nearest resistance at $83.50 – $84.50.

The current setup looks promising for the bulls, but Brent oil needs to climb above the $84.50 level to gain sustainable momentum.

