Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds As Traders Focus On China’s Stimulus Plan

Natural Gas

Natural gas tests new highs as the rebound continues. Strong demand forom LNG exports provides additional support to prices.

The nearest resistance level for natural gas is located in the $2.45 – $2.50 range. A move above $2.50 will push natural gas towards the next resistance at $2.80 – $2.85.

WTI Oil

WTI oil rebounds after the recent pullback. Traders bet that China’s new stimulus plan would provide additional support to the economy and boost demand for oil.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil needs to settle above the resistance at $79.00 – $80.00 to gain upside momentum.

Brent Oil

Brent oil is also moving higher amid a broad rebound in the oil markets. From a big picture point of view, Brent oil stays range-bound as traders wait for stronger catalysts.

If Brent oil moves above the $84.50 level, it will head towards the 50 MA at $86.21.

