Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds As Traders Focus On China’s Stimulus Plan

Natural GasNatural Gas 130524 Daily Chart
Natural gas tests new highs as the rebound continues. Strong demand forom LNG exports provides additional support to prices.
The nearest resistance level for natural gas is located in the $2.45 – $2.50 range. A move above $2.50 will push natural gas towards the next resistance at $2.80 – $2.85.
WTI OilWTI Oil 130524 Daily Chart
WTI oil rebounds after the recent pullback. Traders bet that China’s new stimulus plan would provide additional support to the economy and boost demand for oil.
From the technical point of view, WTI oil needs to settle above the resistance at $79.00 – $80.00 to gain upside momentum.
Brent OilBrent Oil 130524 Daily Chart
Brent oil is also moving higher amid a broad rebound in the oil markets. From a big picture point of view, Brent oil stays range-bound as traders wait for stronger catalysts.
If Brent oil moves above the $84.50 level, it will head towards the 50 MA at $86.21.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Strong Case for Sustained High Interest Rates Amid Inflation Concerns
- Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Wall Street Struggles as Focus Shifts to Inflation Data
- Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: USOIL Up 0.08%, NG Down 0.04% Amid China Hopes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.