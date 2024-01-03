News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds As Protests Shut Libya’s Key Oilfield

January 03, 2024 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas tries to settle above the resistance at $2.65.
  • WTI oil rebounds as traders react to the shutdown of Libya’s Sharara oilfield.
  • Brent oil climbed back towards the $78.00 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 030124 Daily Chart

Natural gas gains ground as cold weather in Europe  boosts market sentiment, although U.S. weather forecasts do not look bullish.

If natural gas stays above the $2.65 level, it will head towards the resistance at $2.80 – $2.85.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 030124 Daily Chart

WTI oil rallied as traders focus on the shutdown at Libya’s Sharara oilfield that produces 300,000 bpd.

A move above the resistance at $73.00 – $74.00 will push WTI oil towards the resistance at $79.00 – $80.00.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 030124 Daily Chart

Brent oil gains ground amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Houthis continue their attempts to attack container ships in Red Sea, raising worries about the safety of oil supplies in the region.

In case Brent oil climbs back above the $77.50 – $78.25 level, it will head towards the next resistance at $83.50 – $84.50.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.