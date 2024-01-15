Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds As Houthis Attack A U.S.-Owned Vessel

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas pulled back as traders focused on the bearish changes in weather forecasts.

WTI oil rebounded from session lows as a Houthi ballistic missile struck a U.S.-owned vessel near Yemen.

Brent oil moved back above the $78.00 level.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 150124 Daily Chart

Natural gas pulls back after the recent rally as traders focus on the changes in weather forecasts, which indicate that warm weather may return closer to the end of the month.

From the technical point of view, natural gas settled in a wide range between the support at $3.00 and the resistance at $3.28.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 150124 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounded from session lows as Houthis have reportedly attacked a U.S.-owned ship near Yemen.

WTI oil needs to settle above the resistance at $73.00 – $74.00 to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum after a period of consolidation.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 150124 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also moved away from session lows as traders focused on potential disruptions in the supply of oil from the Middle East.

A move above the 50 MA at $78.98 will push Brent oil towards the resistance at $83.50 – $84.50.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.