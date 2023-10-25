News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds As Geopolitical Risks Increase

October 25, 2023 — 02:10 pm EDT

  • Natural gas gains ground as traders focus on cooler weather. 
  • WTI oil rebounded from session lows as geopolitical risks increased. 
  • Brent oil moved back above the $88.00 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 251023 Daily Chart

Natural gas continues to move higher as traders focus on the recent bullish changes in weather forecasts.

A move above the resistance at $3.00 – $3.05 will provide natural gas with an opportunity to gain sustainable upside momentum.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 251023 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounds as traders react to the reports indicating that Israel continues to prepare for a ground operation against Hamas in Gaza.

The nearest resistance for WTI oil is located in the $86.00 – $87.30 range. A move above $87.30 will push WTI oil towards the resistance at $92.50 – $94.00.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 251023 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also gained strong upside momentum as traders focused on the developments in the Middle East.

If Brent oil climbs above the $90.00 level, it will head towards the resistance at $95.00 – $96.00.

