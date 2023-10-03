News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds After Yesterday’s Sell-Off

October 03, 2023 — 02:27 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Natural gas rebounds despite low demand and bearish weather forecasts.
  • WTI oil moves away from session lows. 
  • Brent oil made an attempt to settle above $91.50.

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 031023 Daily Chart

Natural gas rebounds from recent lows despite low natural gas demand and bearish weather forecasts.

In case natural gas manages to settle above the resistance at $3.00 – $3.05, it will have a good chance to gain sustainable upside momentum.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 031023 Daily Chart

WTI oil moved away from session lows but traders remained cautious as Treasury yields tested new highs.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil received support near the $86.00 – $87.30 area and may try to gain additional upside momentum in the upcoming trading sessions.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 031023 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also moved higher amid a broad rebound in the oil markets.

Brent oil received support near the $90.00 level and made an attempt to settle above $91.50. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the recent highs near the $95.00 level.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.



