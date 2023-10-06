News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds After Strong Sell-Off

October 06, 2023 — 01:02 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas rallies as traders focus on the bullish changes in weather forecasts. 
  • WTI oil moves higher as dollar pulls back from recent highs. 
  • Brent oil tries to settle back above the $85.00 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 061023 Daily Chart

Natural gas rallies after the successful test of the previous resistance at $3.00 – $3.05. Cooler weather trends provide additional support to natural gas markets.

The nearest material resistance level for natural gas is located in the $3.60 – $3.75 range, so there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 061023 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounds from recent lows as traders take some profits off the table after the strong move.

In case WTI oil settles back above the $83.00 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance at $86.00 – $87.30.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 061023 Daily Chart

Brent oil gains some ground after the release of the better-than-expected U.S. Non Farm Payrolls report, which showed that U.S. economy remained in a decent shape.

If Brent oil moves above the $85.30 level, it will head towards the resistance at $88.80 – $90.00.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.