News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rallies As Houthis Claim They Attacked U.S. Military Cargo Vessel

January 22, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas remains under strong pressure as traders prepare for warm weather. 
  • WTI oil is trying to settle above $75.00 as Houthis say they attacked U.S. military cargo ship. 
  • Brent oil tests the $80.00 level amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 220124 Daily Chart

Natural gas tested new lows as traders prepared for warm weather from January 23 to February 4.

If natural gas stays below the $2.45 level, it will head towards the next support at $2.10 – $2.15.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 220124 Daily Chart

WTI oil gains ground as Houthis claim they have attacked U.S. military cargo ship in Gulf of Aden.

In case WTI oil settles above the $75.00 level, it will head towards the resistance, which is located in the $79.00 – $80.00 range.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 220124 Daily Chart

Brent oil moved above the $80.00 level as traders focused on rising tensions in the Middle East.

RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional momentum in case the right catalysts emerger.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.