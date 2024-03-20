News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Pulls Back On Profit-Taking

March 20, 2024 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 200324 Daily Chart

Natural gas pulls back as traders need additional positive catalysts to push prices above the $1.75 level.

If natural gas climbs above $1.75, it will move towards the resistance at $1.95 – $2.00.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 200324 Daily Chart

WTI oil moved lower as traders reacted to the EIA report. The report indicated that crude inventories declined by 2.0 million barrels, while total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 3.3 million barrels. Domestic oil production remained unchanged at 13.1 million bpd.

The EIA report was rather bullish, but it looks that traders decided to take some profits off the table ahead of the Fed decison.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 200324 Daily Chart

Brent oil pulls back amid profit-taking. Traders used the EIA report as an excuse to take some money off the table near multi-month highs.

From the technical point of view, the current pullback looks healthy. RSI is in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

