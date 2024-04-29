News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Pulls Back On Israel – Hamas Ceasefire Talks

April 29, 2024 — 02:16 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 290424 Daily Chart

Natural gas gains ground as traders focus on Freeport LNG resumption and bet on a rebound from recent lows.

A move above the $2.00 level will provide natural gas with a chance to gain additional upside momentum.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 29024 Daily Chart

WTI oil is losing ground as traders react to Israel – Hamas ceasefire talks in Cairo. It should be noted that previous talks were not successful, so it remains to be seen whether Israel and Hamas would reach any agreement.

If WTI oil declines below the 50 MA at $81.57, it will head towards the support at $79.00 – $80.00.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 290424 Daily Chart

Brent oil is moving lower amid a broad pullback in the oil markets. The outcome of Israel – Hamas talks will serve as the key near-term catalyst for Brent oil.

A move below the 50 MA at $86.00 will push Brent oil towards the support at $83.50 – $84.50.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.