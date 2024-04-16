Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Pulls Back In Choppy Trading

Natural GasNatural Gas 160424 Daily Chart
Natural gas remains under pressure amid a lack of positive catalysts. It remains to be seen whether natural gas will be able to stay above the key support at $1.60 – $1.65.
RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.
WTI OilWTI Oil 160424 Daily Chart
WTI oil is losing some ground as traders wait for the news from the Middle East. According to recent reports, Israel’s war cabinet will meet again to discuss the country’s response on Iran’s attack.
From the technical point of view, WTI oil needs to settle above the resistance at $85.50 – $86.50 to gain additional upside momentum.
Brent OilBrent Oil 160424 Daily Chart
Brent oil is also moving lower as traders continue to take profits near multi-month highs.
Traders should note that Brent oil will remain extremely sensitive to geopolitical news in the near term.
