Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Pulls Back From Session Highs As Treasury Yields Rebound

Natural GasNatural Gas 160524 Daily Chart
Natural gas tests new highs as traders react to the EIA report, which indicated that working gas in storage increased by 70 Bcf from the previous week, compared to analyst consensus of +76 Bcf.
If natural gas manages to settle above the resistance at $2.45 – $2.50, it will move towards the next resistance level at $2.80 – $2.85.
WTI OilWTI Oil 160524 Daily Chart
WTI oil moved away from session highs as Treasury yields rebounded after yesterday’s pullback.
From a big picture point of view, WTI oil remains stuck near the important resistance at $79.00 – $80.00.
Brent OilBrent Oil 160524 Daily Chart
Brent oil gains some ground as bulls hope that central banks will start cutting rates, providing support to the world economy and boosting demand for oil.
The resistance at $83.50 – $84.50 stays strong, and Brent oil needs additional positive catalysts to settle above $84.50.
