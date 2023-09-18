News & Insights

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Pulls Back From Session Highs Amid Profit-Taking

September 18, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • Natural gas remains range-bound between the support at $2.60 and the resistance at $2.85.
  • WTI oil is moving lower, RSI signals potential for a pullback. 
  • Brent oil faced significant resistance near the $95 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 180923 Daily Chart

Natural Gas rebounds despite bearish changes in weather forecasts as traders focus on rising LNG exports.

From the technical point of view, natural gas is stuck in the range between the support at $2.60 and the resistance at $2.85.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 180923 Daily Chart

WTI oil pulled back from session highs as traders took some profits off the table after the strong rally.

RSI is in the overbought territory, so the risks of a technical pullback are rising day by day.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 180923 Daily Chart

Brent oil has also moved lower after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the psychologically important $95 level.

Brent oil looks overbought so traders will be extremely sensitive to any bearish news. The Fed decision, which will be released on Wednesday, will also serve as an important catalyst for Brent oil.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

