Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Pulls Back After EIA Report

May 22, 2024 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 220524 Daily Chart

Natural gas tests new highs as traders stay bullish ahead of tomorrow’s EIA report, which is expected to show that working gas in storage increased by 84 Bcf from the previous week.

In case natural gas manages to settle above the resistance at $2.80 – $2.85, it will move towards the next resistance level at $3.02 – $3.09.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 220524 Daily Chart

WTI oil is losing ground as traders react to the EIA report, which indicated that crude inventories increased by 1.8 million barrels from the previous week.

A move below the $77.00 level will open the way to the test of the nearest support at $74.50 – $75.50.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 220524 Daily Chart

Brent oil is losing ground as traders stay worried about the strength of demand for oil.

If Brent oil stays below the $82.00 level, it will get to the test of the support at $80.00 – $81.00.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

