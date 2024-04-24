Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Pulls Back After EIA Report

Natural GasNatural Gas 240424 Daily Chart
Natural gas has found itself under strong pressure after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $1.80 level.
The technical picture remains bearish, and natural gas may try to settle below the key support at $1.60 – $1.65.
WTI OilWTI Oil 240424 Daily Chart
WTI oil pulled back as traders reacted to the EIA report, which indicated that crude inventories declined by 6.4 million barrels.
From the technical point of view, the current pullback looks healthy after the recent rebound.
Brent OilBrent Oil 240424 Daily Chart
Brent oil has also moved lower after the release of the EIA report. According to recent reports, Israel prepares for an operation against Hamas in Rafah. However, the geopolitical premium for oil is not increasing.
If Brent oil manages to settle above $83.50, it will head towards the next resistance at $85.50 – $86.50.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.