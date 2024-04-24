Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Pulls Back After EIA Report

Natural Gas

Natural gas has found itself under strong pressure after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $1.80 level.

The technical picture remains bearish, and natural gas may try to settle below the key support at $1.60 – $1.65.

WTI Oil

WTI oil pulled back as traders reacted to the EIA report, which indicated that crude inventories declined by 6.4 million barrels.

From the technical point of view, the current pullback looks healthy after the recent rebound.

Brent Oil

Brent oil has also moved lower after the release of the EIA report. According to recent reports, Israel prepares for an operation against Hamas in Rafah. However, the geopolitical premium for oil is not increasing.

If Brent oil manages to settle above $83.50, it will head towards the next resistance at $85.50 – $86.50.

