News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Prices Rebound After Sell-Off

December 13, 2023 — 01:10 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas gains ground amid profit-taking. 
  • WTI oil rebounds as traders react to the EIA report. 
  • Brent oil moved towards the $74.00 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 131223 Daily Chart

Natural gas is moving higher as traders take some profits off the table after the recent move.

The nearest resistance level for natural gas is located in the $2.40 – $2.45 range. It remains to be seen whether natural gas will settle above $2.45 as weather forecasts stay bearish.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 131223 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounds after yesterday’s sell-off which was triggered by demand concerns. EIA report showed that crude inventories declined by 4.3 million barrels, compared to analyst consensus of -0.65 million.

In case WTI oil settles above $69.00, it will move towards the recent highs near the $72.00 level.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 131223 Daily Chart

Brent oil is also moving higher as traders bet on a rebound near a strong support level.

The support at $71.75 – $73.00 has been tested many times in March, May, and June. Most likely, Brent oil wil need significant catalysts to settle below the $71.75 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.