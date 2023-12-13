Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Prices Rebound After Sell-Off

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 131223 Daily Chart

Natural gas is moving higher as traders take some profits off the table after the recent move.

The nearest resistance level for natural gas is located in the $2.40 – $2.45 range. It remains to be seen whether natural gas will settle above $2.45 as weather forecasts stay bearish.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 131223 Daily Chart

WTI oil rebounds after yesterday’s sell-off which was triggered by demand concerns. EIA report showed that crude inventories declined by 4.3 million barrels, compared to analyst consensus of -0.65 million.

In case WTI oil settles above $69.00, it will move towards the recent highs near the $72.00 level.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 131223 Daily Chart

Brent oil is also moving higher as traders bet on a rebound near a strong support level.

The support at $71.75 – $73.00 has been tested many times in March, May, and June. Most likely, Brent oil wil need significant catalysts to settle below the $71.75 level.

