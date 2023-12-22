Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Prices Are Mostly Flat As Traders Wait For Catalysts

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Natural gas tests resistance at $2.60 as traders focus on the encouraging weather forecasts.

WTI oil settled near the $74.00 level in choppy trading.

Brent oil is swinging between gains and losses as traders stay cautious ahead of Christmas.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 221223 Daily Chart

Natural gas continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at $2.60 – $2.65 as traders bet that weather would be colder in early January.

If natural gas moves above $2.65, it will move towards the next resistance at $2.80 – $2.85.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 221223 Daily Chart

WTI oil is mostly flat as traders wait for additional catalysts. Tensions in Red Sea provide some support to oil prices, but demand worries serve as a negative catalyst.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil is stuck near the resistance at $73.00 – $74.00.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 221223 Daily Chart

Brent oil settled near the $79.00 level as traders were not ready for big moves ahead of Christmas.

Brent oil needs to stay above the support at $77.50 – $78.25 to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum in the near term.

