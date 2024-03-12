Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Moves Lower As Treasury Yields Rise

Natural Gas

FXEmpire.com -Natural Gas 120324 Daily Chart

Natural gas remains under pressure amid concerns about weak demand. The recent production cuts did not provide support to prices.

In case natural gas settles below the nearest support at $1.60 – $1.65, it will gain additional downside momentum.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 120324 Daily Chart

WTI oil is swinging between gains and losses as traders react to U.S. inflation reports. Worries about hawkish Fed may put some pressure on the oil markets today.

The technical picture remains unchanged as WTI oil is stuck in a range below the key resistance at $79.00 – $80.00.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 120324 Daily Chart

Brent oil is losing ground after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the $83.00 level.

At this point, Brent oil needs significant positive catalysts to climb above the resistance at $83.50 – $84.50.

