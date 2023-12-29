Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Mixed Amid A Lack Of Catalysts

FXEmpire.com -

Natural gas stays range-bound while bulls hope for colder weather in the first half of January.

WTI oil settled near $72.00 as traders remained focused on the situation in Red Sea.

Brent oil was mostly flat as traders waited for catalysts.

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 291223 Daily Chart

Natural gas stays range-bound as traders evaluate the weather outlook. Current demand for natural gas stays low, but bulls hope that it will grow in the first half of January.

If natural gas climbs above the resistance at $2.60 – $2.65, it will move towards the next resistance level at $2.80 – $2.85.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 291223 Daily Chart

WTI oil is mostly flat as traders stay focused on the developments in Red Sea. According to recent reports, some tankers are taking the longer route around Africa, which may provide some support to oil prices.

From the technical point of view, WTI oil must settle back above the resistance at $73.00 – $74.00 to have a chance to gain upside momentum.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 291223 Daily Chart

Brent oil is swinging between gains and losses amid a lack of strong catalysts. Traders are not ready for big moves in the final trading session of the year.

If Brent oil manages to settle back above the support at $77.50 – $78.25, it will move towards the 20 MA at $81.05.

