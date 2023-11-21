News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Markets Take A Pause

November 21, 2023 — 12:44 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas is trying to settle below $2.85 as weather forecasts remain bearish. 
  • WTI oil settled near $77.50 as traders took some profits off the table. 
  • Brent oil pulled back below the $82.00 level. 

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 211123 Daily Chart

Natural gas remains under pressure as weather is expected to be warmer than normal at the beginning of December.

A move below the support at $2.80 – $2.85 will open the way to the test of the next support level, which is located in the $2.60 – $2.65 range.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 211123 Daily Chart

WTI oil is mostly flat as traders wait for catalysts after the strong rebound, which was driven by expectations of an additional production cut from OPEC+.

If WTI oil settles above the resistance at $76.50 – $77.50, it will head towards the next resistance level at $82.50 – $83.50.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 211123 Daily Chart

Brent oil is also flat amid a lack of catalysts. Profit-taking may serve as an important catalyst today, although it remains to be seen whether bulls want to reduce their long positions ahead of the OPEC+ meeting.

A successful test of the resistance at $80.50 – $81.75 will push Brent oil towards the next resistance level at $87.00 – $88.00.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.