Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Markets Stay Flat After EIA Report

Natural GasNatural Gas 280224 Daily Chart
Natural gas continues to rebound from recent lows as traders bet that the market has bottomed out.
The nearest significant resistance is located in the $1.95 – $2.00 range. A move above the $2.00 level will push natural gas towards the 50 MA at $2.12.
WTI OilWTI Oil 280224 Daily Chart
WTI oil is mostly flat as traders react to the EIA report, which showed that crude inventories increased by 4.2 million barrels from the previous week.
WTI oil has recently made an attempt to settle above the key resistance at $79.00 – $80.00 but this attempt yielded no results.
Brent OilBrent Oil 280224 Daily Chart
Brent oil is swinging between gains and losses as traders wait for catalysts that may push oil markets above the nearest resistance level.
The technical picture remains unchanged as Brent oil consolidates below the $83.50 – $84.50 level.
