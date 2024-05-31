Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Markets Pull Back Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Natural GasNatural Gas 310524 Daily Chart
Natural gas is mostly flat as traders wait for additional catalysts after the strong pullback from recent highs.
A move below the support at $2.45 – $2.50 will provide natural gas with an opportunity to gain additional downside momentum.
WTI OilWTI Oil 310524 Daily Chart
WTI oil is losing ground as traders focus on the upcoming OPEC+ decision on production cuts.
From a big picture point of view, traders are worried that oil demand may be weaker than previously expected.
Brent OilBrent Oil 310524 Daily Chart
Brent oil tests support at $80.00 – $81.00 amid demand worries. From a big picture point of view, Brent oil remains stuck between the support at $80.00 – $81.00 and the resistance at $83.50 – $84.50.
At this point, Brent oil needs significant catalysts to get out of the current trading range.
