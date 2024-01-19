News & Insights

Commodities
UNG

Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Markets Pull Back Ahead Of The Weekend

January 19, 2024 — 01:21 pm EST

Written by Vladimir Zernov for FX Empire ->

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

  • Natural gas remains under strong pressure as forecasts point to warm weather. 
  • WTI oil moved away from session highs despite rising tensions in the Middle East. 
  • Brent oil pulled back below the $79.00 level.

Natural Gas
Natural Gas 190124 Daily Chart

Natural gas prices are moving lower as traders bet that warm weather will reduce demand for natural gas.

The recent sell-off was strong but RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum.

WTI Oil
WTI Oil 190124 Daily Chart

WTI oil is moving back and forth today as traders evaluate the recent demand growth forecasts.

The technical picture remains unchanged as WTI oil needs to settle above the $74.00 level to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum.

Brent Oil
Brent Oil 190124 Daily Chart

Brent oil  moved away from session highs as traders remained cautious ahead of the weekend. Rising tensions in the Middle East provide support to oil markets but traders are worried about the health of the global economy.

If Brent oil moves above the $80.00 level, it will gain additional upside momentum and head towards the next resistance level at $83.50 – $84.50.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
FX Empire
FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
FCG
XOP
PXJ
DIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.