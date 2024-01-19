Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Markets Pull Back Ahead Of The Weekend

FXEmpire.com -

Natural Gas

Natural Gas 190124 Daily Chart

Natural gas prices are moving lower as traders bet that warm weather will reduce demand for natural gas.

The recent sell-off was strong but RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum.

WTI Oil

WTI Oil 190124 Daily Chart

WTI oil is moving back and forth today as traders evaluate the recent demand growth forecasts.

The technical picture remains unchanged as WTI oil needs to settle above the $74.00 level to have a chance to gain sustainable upside momentum.

Brent Oil

Brent Oil 190124 Daily Chart

Brent oil moved away from session highs as traders remained cautious ahead of the weekend. Rising tensions in the Middle East provide support to oil markets but traders are worried about the health of the global economy.

If Brent oil moves above the $80.00 level, it will gain additional upside momentum and head towards the next resistance level at $83.50 – $84.50.

